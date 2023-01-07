Transfers

David Beckham’s son Romeo joins Brentford B on loan

Romeo Beckham has been training with Brentford B for a couple of months to keep fit in the Major League Soccer offseason.

AP
London 07 January, 2023 09:00 IST
London 07 January, 2023 09:00 IST
David Beckham, left, with his son Romeo ahead of an MLS match.

David Beckham, left, with his son Romeo ahead of an MLS match. | Photo Credit: RHONA WISE

Romeo Beckham has been training with Brentford B for a couple of months to keep fit in the Major League Soccer offseason.

David Beckham’s son Romeo has joined the B team of English Premier League club Brentford on loan till the end of the season.

Romeo Beckham has been training with Brentford B for a couple of months to keep fit in the Major League Soccer offseason.

But he’s impressed the club enough to arrange for Inter Milan II, the reserve team of the MLS club co-owned by his father, to loan him subject to international clearance.

The 20-year-old midfielder will help Brentford B challenge for the Premier League Cup — for under-21 players — and play matches overseas.

Also Read
Manchester United beats Everton 3-1 to advance in FA Cup

“I’m very proud and very happy to be here,” Romeo said on Friday.

Also happy was B team coach Neil MacFarlane.

“Romeo has applied himself unbelievably well. He’s really bought into the culture and the group which he has become a big part of,” MacFarlane said. “I love his standards and the way he conducts himself on and off the pitch.”

Beckham joined Fort Lauderdale CF in 2021 before the reserve side was renamed Inter Miami II last year. The side plays in MLS Next Pro, and Romeo led the league last season in assists with 10.

Read more stories on Transfers.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Depay 'dreaming of big clubs' but happy at Lyon

Keeping hold of Sancho a major move for Dortmund - Favre

Sane lets slip that Chelsea may have already signed Havertz

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us