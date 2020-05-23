PSG makes Icardi offer, Barca's Semedo wants Man City move

Mauro Icardi seemingly has no future at Inter. But Icardi is wanted in Paris, where the Argentina international has spent the 2019-20 season on loan. Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly looking to sign Icardi permanently.

TOP STORY – PSG LODGES ICARDI BID

Paris Saint-Germain has offered Inter €50million to secure loanee Mauro Icardi on a permanent basis, according to Sky Sports.

Out of favour at Serie A outfit Inter, the forward was loaned to Ligue 1 champion PSG at the start of the season.

Icardi's loan deal included a €70m purchase option but PSG is determined to negotiate, with Juventus reportedly interested.

ROUND-UP

- Mundo Deportivo reports Barcelona full-back Nelson Semedo is prioritising a move to Manchester City. Semedo has been linked with a switch to City – a transfer which would see Joao Cancelo swap clubs. Juve is also reportedly eyeing Semedo but the Portugal international wants to leave Camp Nou for the Premier League.

- Lucas Hernandez to Newcastle United? Bild says the Premier League outfit is considering a move for the Bayern Munich defender ahead of its proposed takeover.

- According to ESPN, Bayern is eyeing Manchester United target and Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho. The England international has also been linked to Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barca.

- Juve, Chelsea, City and Bayern are interested in Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, says Sport. However, the German is poised to sign a contract renewal with the La Liga holder.

- Calciomercato claims Milan is moving closer to signing Marseille's 20-year-old defender Boubacar Kamara.

- Everton and Newcastle are both tracking Napoli forward Hirving Lozano, according to Corriere dello Sport. The Mexico international only arrived from PSV at the start of the season.

- Inter remains interested in Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa, says Calciomercato. While Brescia's Sandro Tonali is at the top of the list for Inter, Chiesa has not been forgotten about in Milan.