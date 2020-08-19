Real Madrid's Reinier joins Dortmund on loan

Real Madrid's Reinier Jesus has been signed by Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal that runs up until 30 June 2022.

“We want to bring him in from Real Madrid but the negotiations aren’t over. He’s a young player who can play as a striker and also in the midfield, but he can also be a false nine,” Dortmund’s coach Lucien Favre had said when asked about Reinier.

Real Madrid had signed the Brazilian teenager from Flamengo in January this year. The attacker had long been linked with a €30million switch to Madrid, with reports previously suggesting he would sign after turning 18 on January 19.