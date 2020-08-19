Football Transfers Transfers Real Madrid's Reinier joins Dortmund on loan Real Madrid's Reinier Jesus has been signed by Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal that runs up until 30 June 2022. Team Sportstar 19 August, 2020 17:34 IST New Dortmund signing Reinier Jesus - Getty Images Team Sportstar 19 August, 2020 17:34 IST Real Madrid's Reinier Jesus has been signed by Bundesliga giant Borussia Dortmund on a two-year loan deal that runs up until 30 June 2022.“We want to bring him in from Real Madrid but the negotiations aren’t over. He’s a young player who can play as a striker and also in the midfield, but he can also be a false nine,” Dortmund’s coach Lucien Favre had said when asked about Reinier.Real Madrid had signed the Brazilian teenager from Flamengo in January this year. The attacker had long been linked with a €30million switch to Madrid, with reports previously suggesting he would sign after turning 18 on January 19. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos