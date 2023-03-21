Tri-Nation series 2023: All you need to know about India’s next friendlies against Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan

The Indian football team will take on Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the Tri-Nation friendly tournament that starts on Wednesday.

The first of the three match series will see India lock horns with Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. The men in blue will next take on Kyrgyzstan on March 28 at the same venue.

Head coach Igor Stimac will be back at the helm and Sunil Chettri will lead the Indian side, after guiding Bengaluru FC to the final in the Indian Super League. ATK Mohun Bagan eventually got the better of Chhetri’s men and was crowned champion for the fist time ever.

The national coach said that the upcoming Tri-Nation tournament will have only two friendly games which will not define anything. “The problem is that the two friendly games will become a tournament with certain restrictions where we can register only 23 players.

I had initially planned to have 35 players and use them in batches in the two matches against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan. But it is not possible now and that puts the players at the risk of getting injured and makes the job very difficult for us,” Stimac said.

FULL SCHEDULE (Timing in IST):

⦿ India vs Myanmar (22nd March 2023) - 6 PM

⦿ India vs Kyrgyzstan (28th March 2023) - 6 PM

Where can I watch the Tri-Nation Series 2023 live on television in India?

The Tri-Nation Series 2023 will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Tri-Nation Series 2023 live in India?

The Tri-Nation Series 2023 can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app/website.