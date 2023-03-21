Football

Tri-Nation series 2023: All you need to know about India’s next friendlies against Myanmar, Kyrgyzstan

Tri-nation series 2023: Here is all you need to know about the tri series tournament consisting India, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.

Team Sportstar
21 March, 2023 13:51 IST
21 March, 2023 13:51 IST
FILE: Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian side.

FILE: Sunil Chhetri will lead the Indian side. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tri-nation series 2023: Here is all you need to know about the tri series tournament consisting India, Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan.

The Indian football team will take on Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan in the Tri-Nation friendly tournament that starts on Wednesday.

The first of the three match series will see India lock horns with Myanmar at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal. The men in blue will next take on Kyrgyzstan on March 28 at the same venue.

Also Read
Indian men’s football team’s head coach Igor Stimac seeks 4-week camp ahead of Asian Cup

Head coach Igor Stimac will be back at the helm and Sunil Chettri will lead the Indian side, after guiding Bengaluru FC to the final in the Indian Super League. ATK Mohun Bagan eventually got the better of Chhetri’s men and was crowned champion for the fist time ever.

The national coach said that the upcoming Tri-Nation tournament will have only two friendly games which will not define anything. “The problem is that the two friendly games will become a tournament with certain restrictions where we can register only 23 players.

I had initially planned to have 35 players and use them in batches in the two matches against Myanmar and Kyrgyzstan. But it is not possible now and that puts the players at the risk of getting injured and makes the job very difficult for us,” Stimac said.

FULL SCHEDULE (Timing in IST):

  • ⦿ India vs Myanmar (22nd March 2023) - 6 PM
  • ⦿ Myanmar vs Kyrgyzstan (25th March 2023) - 6 PM
  • ⦿ India vs Kyrgyzstan (28th March 2023) - 6 PM

Where can I watch the Tri-Nation Series 2023 live on television in India?

The Tri-Nation Series 2023 will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I live stream the Tri-Nation Series 2023 live in India?

The Tri-Nation Series 2023 can be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app/website.

India provisional squad:
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Phurba Lachenpa Tempa, Amrinder Singh.
Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Akash Mishra, Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Pritam Kotal.
Midfielders: Suresh Wangjam, Rohit Kumar, Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Yasir Mohammad, Ritwik Das, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh
Forwards: Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Naorem Mahesh Singh
Head Coach: Igor Stimac.
List of 11 Reserves:
Goalkeepers: Vishal Kaith, Prabhsukhan Gill.
Defenders: Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Asish Rai, Narender Gahlot.
Midfielders: Liston Colaco, Nikhil Poojary, Sahal Abdul Samad.
Forwards: Ishan Pandita.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us