No Messi, no problem: PSG breezes past Troyes with goals from Mbappe, Ruiz and Vitinha

Paris Saint-Germain got their bid for a record 11th French league title back on track by beating Troyes 3-1 on Sunday after a troubled week for the Qatar-owned club.

After PSG lost to Lorient at home the previous weekend, angry fans protested outside the club’s headquarters and at the home of injured Brazilian star Neymar.

Adding to the sense of crisis, the club suspended Lionel Messi for a reported two weeks after he made an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia.

But the win at relegation-threatened Troyes, combined with Marseille’s 2-1 defeat at Lens on Saturday, gave PSG a six-point cushion over second-placed Lens.

Kylian Mbappe scored first with a close-range header after seven minutes, drawing level with Lyon’s Alexandre Lacazette on 24 league goals this season.

Vitinha’s right-footed finish on 58 minutes seemed to have put PSG on the way to victory but it lowered its guard and allowed Xavier Chavalerin to pull a goal back for Troyes when he headed past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

PSG poured forward looking for a third goal and after Mbappe’s poked finish from Renato Sanches was saved, Fabian Ruiz curled in the rebound to make the three points safe.