England’s Football Association (FA) is investigating Thomas Tuchel’s comments after the Chelsea manager slammed referee Anthony Taylor for his decisions in Sunday’s fractious 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Tuchel accused Taylor and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) of making wrong decisions which ultimately helped Spurs come away from Stamford Bridge with a point as tempers flared and both he and his counterpart Antonio Conte saw red.

At his post-match news conference, Tuchel rued the “huge misinterpretation of situations” and said it “would be better” if Taylor was no longer involved in officiating Chelsea’s matches.

An online petition calling for Taylor to not be handed Chelsea games in the future was launched by fans shortly after the match and it has already received more than 100,000 signatures.

While both Tuchel and Conte were involved in a heated exchange after the fulltime whistle, the two managers were relatively calm after the game and said they had no hard feelings.

Conte, a former Chelsea manager, even took a cheeky dig at Tuchel on Instagram, saying he was glad he did not see the German celebrating the second goal by running down the touchline as “making you trip over would have been well deserved”.