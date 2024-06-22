MagazineBuy Print

Turkey vs Portugal, Euro 2024: Will Ronaldo start? Predicted lineups, team news ahead of TUR v POR Group F match

This has been one of Portugal’s most gilded generations but with Ronaldo and 41-year-old defender Pepe in the twilight of their careers, Euro 2024 has the feel of a last hurrah.

Published : Jun 22, 2024 11:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session.
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session. | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will take on Turkey in its Euro 2024 Group F match on Saturday, June 22, 9:30 PM IST.

Electrified by a Euro 2024 opening win and strong support from their passionate fans, Turkey will try to keep the momentum going when it faces Portugal at the Dortmund BVB Stadion.

The Portuguese had to dig deep to beat Czechia 2-1 with a stoppage-time winner by substitute Francisco Conceicao in its first Group F game, which raised questions about Roberto Martinez’s side which arrived in Germany among the favourites.

Portugal is widely seen as having one of the best squads at the Euros after a perfect run in qualifying with 10 wins and still has 39-year-old captain Ronaldo as its focal point.

TURKEY VS PORTUGAL PREDICTED LINEUPS

Turkey predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Akaydin, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Kokcu, Yildiz; Yilmaz

Portugal predicted XI (4-3-3): Costa; Pepe, Dias, Mendes, Dalot; Fernandes, Vitinha, Cancelo; Bernardo, Ronaldo, Leao

