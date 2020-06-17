Football Football Taking players’ lead, UEFA seeks better anti-racism campaign European soccer body UEFA wants to improve its campaigns promoting anti-racism and diversity after seeing several players make a big impact off the field. AP Nyon (Switzerland) 17 June, 2020 21:10 IST Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford had written an open letter to all of Britain’s lawmakers on Sunday, describing how, as one of five children of a hard-working single mother, “we relied on breakfast clubs, free school meals, and the kind actions of neighbors and coaches.” - AP AP Nyon (Switzerland) 17 June, 2020 21:10 IST European soccer body UEFA wants to improve its campaigns promoting anti-racism and diversity after seeing several players make a big impact off the field.UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin praised England forwards Marcus Rashford and Raheem Sterling, and Germany defender Jerome Boateng on Wednesday for "eading some of our most important international debates."READ| UEFA confirms Lisbon as venue for Champions League mini-tournament Sterling and Boateng have spoken out about racism in soccer and society, while Rashford’s personal campaign for poorer children to continue getting free meals during the school summer break led the British government to change its policy on Tuesday.Ceferin said the power of soccer was huge and "we should use that for good messaging. Probably the campaigns we had were not enough. I think we should come to the next level," the Slovenian lawyer said.There are currently no black officials among the 27 people elected by European soccer to the ruling committees of UEFA and FIFA. The only non-white elected person is Nasser al-Khelaifi, the Qatari president of Paris Saint-Germain who represents clubs in UEFA’s decision-making body.READ| Rashford grateful British government will provide summer food vouchers After Ceferin was elected in 2016 to lead UEFA, France star Paul Pogba was the public face of its Equal Game campaign to promote inclusion across race, gender, sexuality and disability.Ceferin said at a news conference it was too early to share the ideas UEFA was now working on. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos