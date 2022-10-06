Football

FIFA 2030 World Cup joint bid ‘symbol of faith’ in Ukraine victory, says President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine has joined Spain and Portugal’s bid to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Spain and Portugal originally announced a joint bid in June 2021.

AFP
Kyiv, Ukraine 06 October, 2022 08:28 IST
The Spanish football federation said in a statement that the three countries hope their joint bid will be a “source of inspiration for society” and provide “a message of solidarity and hope”.

The Spanish football federation said in a statement that the three countries hope their joint bid will be a "source of inspiration for society" and provide "a message of solidarity and hope".

Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine's joint bid to host the 2030 football World Cup with Spain and Portugal was "more than a symbol of faith in our joint victory".

"Ukraine will endure, prevail and be rebuilt thanks to the solidarity of its partners," Zelensky said on Twitter about his war-scarred country.

In a video published on social media, he added that it was "very symbolic" that two EU nations were in a position to organise the tournament together with aspiring member Ukraine.

"It is our common bid. The chances of its success are pretty high," he said.

The decision by the sport's world governing body FIFA is expected in 2024. The other official bid has been launched by Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

