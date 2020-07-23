Football Football Unai Emery to coach Spanish club Villarreal for three seasons Unai Emery last coached at Arsenal but he was fired in November, 18 months after replacing Arsene Wegner. AP VILLARREAL 23 July, 2020 17:29 IST Unai Emery’s biggest successes have come with Spanish clubs. - Reuters Photo AP VILLARREAL 23 July, 2020 17:29 IST Unai Emery has agreed to coach Villarreal for the next three seasons, the Spanish club said on Thursday. Emery last coached at Arsenal but he was fired in November, 18 months after replacing Arsene Wegner. Previously, he won the French league title with Paris Saint-Germain. Emery’s biggest successes have come with Spanish clubs. He won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla from 2014-16 and had a five-year stint at Valencia. Villarreal finished the Spanish league season in fifth place, earning it a Europa League spot. But it still let coach Javier Calleja go. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos