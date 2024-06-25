MagazineBuy Print

US to play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in September, October matches

All three games are on FIFA international dates, which means Europe-based players are available for selection.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 21:40 IST , CHICAGO - 1 MIN READ

AP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Scheduling opponents in September and October was complicated by South American and Asian World Cup qualifying, and Nations League matches in Europe.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Scheduling opponents in September and October was complicated by South American and Asian World Cup qualifying, and Nations League matches in Europe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Scheduling opponents in September and October was complicated by South American and Asian World Cup qualifying, and Nations League matches in Europe. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The United States will play Canada, New Zealand and Panama in friendly matches in September and October.

The U.S. faces Canada on Sept. 7 at Kansas City, Kansas, then meets New Zealand three days later at Cincinnati. The match against Panama is on Oct. 12 at Austin, Texas, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

All three games are on FIFA international dates, which means Europe-based players are available for selection.

An additional match is possible to be added for the October window.

Scheduling opponents in September and October was complicated by South American and Asian World Cup qualifying, and Nations League matches in Europe.

