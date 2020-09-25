Football Football Uruguay captain Godin joins Cagliari after one season at Inter Milan The 34-year-old Godin has signed a three-year contract with Cagliari after one season at fellow Serie A side Inter Milan on Thursday Reuters 25 September, 2020 08:44 IST Uruguay captain Diego Godin will be seen in a three-year stint at Cagliari after a single season at Inter Milan - Getty Images Reuters 25 September, 2020 08:44 IST Uruguay captain and central defender Diego Godin has joined Cagliari after one season at fellow Serie A side Inter Milan, the Sardinian club said on Thursday.The 34-year-old, Uruguay's most capped player with 135 appearances, has played at three World Cups and is regarded as one of the finest defenders of his generation. Cagliari said in a statement that he had signed a three-year contract.READ | UEFA Super Cup: Bayern completes quadruple with 2-1 win over Sevilla At club level, Godin is best known for a nine-season stint at Atletico Madrid where he helped form the backbone of the uncompromising side built by Diego Simeone, whose son Giovanni plays as a centre-forward for Cagliari.He was also an imposing presence at the heart of the Inter defence as it finished second in Serie A last season with the best defensive record in the league. C’è un nuovo uruguaiano in città. @diegogodin #bienvenidoGodin #forzaCasteddu pic.twitter.com/gFXuMpOLSM— Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) September 24, 2020 There was no obvious reason why Inter wanted to let him go, although Italian media reported that it was trying to cut its wage bill to fund new signings for coach Antonio Conte.Cagliari, who won its only Serie A title in 1970, finished 14th in the standings last season after suffering a form slump in January and February. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos