Uruguay vs Brazil, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of URU v BRA quarterfinal match

The absence of Vinicius should allow 17-year-old Endrick to start up front, with Rodrygo moving to either of the flanks.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 16:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The absence of Vinicius, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards, should allow 17-year-old Endrick to start up front.
The absence of Vinicius, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards, should allow 17-year-old Endrick to start up front.
The absence of Vinicius, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards, should allow 17-year-old Endrick to start up front.

Joint-record time champion Uruguay will clash against Brazil in a Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday (Sunday in IST).

The absence of Vinicius, who is suspended for accumulating yellow cards, should allow 17-year-old Endrick to start up front, with Rodrygo moving to either of the flanks. Raphinha, Savio and Gabriel Martinelli are all in contention of getting a place in the Selecao attack.

Bielsa is not expected to make any major changes to his first XI.  Facundo Pellistri, Nicolas de la Cruz and Darwin Nunez will make the attack, Federico Valverde and Manuel Ugarte will operate from the middle of the park, while Nahitan Nandez, Ronald Araujo, Oliveira and Matias Vina will form a four-man defence.

Maximiliano Araujo, who was stretchered off wearing a neck brace following a nasty collision in Uruguay’s win over USA, might not feature against Brazil.

Uruguay vs Brazil predicted XI

Uruguay predicted XI: Rochet(GK); Nandez, R.Araujo, M.Olivera, Vina; Ugarte, Valverde; Pellistri, De la Cruz, C.Olivera; Nunez

Brazil predicted XI: Alisson;(GK) Danilo, Militao, Marquinhos, Arana; Guimaraes, Gomes; Raphinha, Paqueta, Rodrygo; Endrick

