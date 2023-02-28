Football

LaLiga: Villarreal beats Getafe, ends losing run

Chukwueze scored in the 44th minute and set up Jose Luis Morales in the 52nd after Enes Unal put the visitors ahead in the ninth on Monday.

AP
Madrid 28 February, 2023 10:45 IST
Raul Albiol of Villarreal passes the ball whilst under pressure from Enes Unal of Getafe during the LaLiga match at Estadio de la Ceramica on February 27, 2023. 

Raul Albiol of Villarreal passes the ball whilst under pressure from Enes Unal of Getafe during the LaLiga match at Estadio de la Ceramica on February 27, 2023.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Samuel Chukwueze scored and assisted as Villarreal came from behind to beat relegation-threatened Getafe 2-1 and end a four-game losing streak in the Spanish league.

The win moved Villarreal to seventh place, closer to the European classification spots.

Villarreal’s last win was in January against Girona. It lost to Rayo Vallecano, last-placed Elche, Barcelona and Mallorca since then, being outscored 9-3.

Getafe could have left the relegation zone with a win. The Madrid club stayed second-to-last, two points from safety.

Barcelona has a seven-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the standings after 23 rounds.

