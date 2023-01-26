Football

Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby

A dummy dressed in a Vinicius Junior shirt was hung from a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground ahead of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

AFP
26 January, 2023 18:29 IST
26 January, 2023 18:29 IST
The Vinicius effigy was described as a “racist attack” and “serious threat” against the Brazilian forward by Spanish media.

The Vinicius effigy was described as a “racist attack” and “serious threat” against the Brazilian forward by Spanish media. | Photo Credit: AFP/JOSE JORDAN

A dummy dressed in a Vinicius Junior shirt was hung from a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground ahead of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

A dummy dressed in a Vinicius Junior shirt was hung from a bridge near Real Madrid’s training ground ahead of the Copa del Rey quarterfinal clash against Atletico Madrid on Thursday.

“Madrid hates Real,” read a banner draped on the bridge close to Valdebebas overnight Wednesday.

The Vinicius effigy was described as a “racist attack” and “serious threat” against the Brazilian forward by Spanish media.

Police sources told  AFP they were investigating the incident, without offering further details.

The slogan is one which has been used by Atletico Madrid ultras in the past.

Atletico fans were filmed aiming racist chants at Vinicius in September before the Madrid derby at the Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.

However in December Spanish prosecutors closed an investigation into the chants, saying it was not possible to identify those culpable.

Real Madrid’s 22-year-old winger is a divisive figure in Spanish football, with opponents sometimes angered by his flair and playing style, and his propensity to go to the ground easily.

On the other hand, Vinicius is often targeted and hacked by opposition defenders to try and put him off his game, with no player in Europe fouled more this season.

“We have to protect him,” urged Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti on Wednesday in a news conference.

“Football needs him, he’s got an extraordinary talent, and we have to protect him physically and in a mental aspect too.”

Real Madrid host rivals Atletico at the Santiago Bernabeu later on Thursday.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us