Football Football Miedema breaks WSL scoring record as Arsenal thrashes Spurs 6-1 Vivianne Miedema scored a first-half hattrick to break Nikita Parris' record to become the competition's all-time top scorer as Arsenal demolished Spurs. Lalith Kalidas _80585 18 October, 2020 22:03 IST With 52 goals in 50 WSL games, Miedema's stunning hat-trick took her past Nikita Parris' record to become the all-time top scorer of the Women's Super League on Sunday. - Getty Images Lalith Kalidas _80585 18 October, 2020 22:03 IST Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema scored a first-half hattrick for Women's Super League leader Arsenal in a 6-1 hammering of Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, breaking Nikita Parris' record to become the competition's all-time top scorer in the process.Miedema scored in the seventh minute to put her side 2-0 up and break the record, and then added two more goals before halftime for a total of 52 goals in 50 WSL games as Arsenal cruised to its fifth victory in five league games.The 24-year-old has netted 10 times so far this season, giving her more goals individually than eight of the entire clubs' tallies in the 12-team league. Presenting your new #BarclaysFAWSL all-time top goalscorer...@VivianneMiedema pic.twitter.com/yuTBkHuLbG— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) October 18, 2020 On a good day for the Gunners, title rival Everton and Manchester City both dropped points, with Everton held to a 2-2 draw at home by Brighton And Hove Albion. City's stuttering start to the season continued with a surprise 1-1 draw away to mid-table Reading.American striker Christen Press got her first league goal for Manchester United in a 4-2 win away to West Ham, while Birmingham City's 4-0 win over bottom side Bristol City was tarnished when Abbi Grant was sent off after picking up two yellow cards in stoppage time.Arsenal tops the standings on 15 points from five games, with Everton second on 13 points ahead of Manchester United on goal difference. Current champion Chelsea are fourth with a game in hand.