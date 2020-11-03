Football Football Manager Giggs to sit out three Wales matches amid assault allegations Ryan Giggs had denied the allegations earlier in the day after British media reported he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home. Reuters 03 November, 2020 20:42 IST Ryan Giggs, Head Coach of Wales reacts during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier between Wales and Hungary so at Cardiff City Stadium. - Getty Images Reuters 03 November, 2020 20:42 IST Manager Ryan Giggs will not be involved in Wales' next three international fixtures amid allegations of assault, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said on Tuesday.Giggs had denied the allegations earlier in the day after British media reported he had been arrested following a disturbance at his home.“The Football Association of Wales and Ryan Giggs have mutually agreed that he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp,” the FAW said in a statement ALSO READ| Leeds proud to have changed image, says owner Radrizzani Assistant coach Robert Page will take charge for the next three matches against the United States, Ireland and Finland, it said.The Sun reported that police had been called to the former Manchester United winger's home on Sunday night after receiving reports of a disturbance.“A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment,” the paper quoted Greater Manchester Police as saying. “A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault.”ALSO READ| Mbappe ruled out of PSG’s Champions League trip to Leipzig He was released on bail pending enquiries, the paper said.Giggs' representatives said on Tuesday that he was cooperating with police.“Mr. Giggs denies all allegations of assault made against him,” his representatives said.ALSO READ| Hoffenheim winger Ryan Sessegnon subjected to online racial abuse The FAW, which was scheduled to name its squad for the three upcoming games on Tuesday, said the squad would now be released on Thursday.Giggs made 963 appearances over 23 years for Manchester United as a player, a club record, winning a huge haul of honours including 13 Premier League winner's medals and two EUFA Champions League winner's medals.He represented Wales as a player 64 times between 1991 and 2007 and took over as national coach in 2018. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos