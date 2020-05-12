Football

WATCH: Gareth Bale's outstanding 2012-13 Premier League campaign

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
12 May, 2020 14:48 IST

Gareth Bale in action for Tottenham in 2012   -  Getty Images

Newcastle United will make signing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale a priority once their Saudi-backed takeover bid goes through, according to reports. Gareth Bale announced himself as one of the world's elite during Tottenham Hotspur's 2012-13 Premier League campaign. Relive the Welshman's best strikes from the season that set him on his path to stardom.

 

 

  Dugout videos

