The 17th edition of the European Championship started with a bang as the host, Germany, thrashed Scotland 5-1 in the opening match, at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

With three more games done and dusted, Euro 2024 is living up to its promise of high-quality football. Following are the matches that are scheduled to be played on June 16:

Romania vs Ukraine - 6:30 pm (IST), 3:00 pm local time (CET), 2:00 pm BST

Belgium vs Slovenia - 9:30 pm (IST), 6:00 pm local time (CET), 5:00 pm BST

Austria vs France - 12:30 am (IST, June 18), 9:00 pm local time (CET), 8:00 pm BST

ROMANIA vs UKRAINE

While Romania cruised through the qualifying stages and topped its group, it faces a stern test in its return to the European Championship finals after eight years when it takes on an experienced and motivated Ukraine side on Monday.

Ukraine, making its fourth straight Euros appearance, has a talented squad with players such as Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and a fierce desire to put on a performance to give supporters facing war at home something to cheer.

With manager Serhiy Rebrov’s side appearing in its first major tournament since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the former player underlined the importance of its opening Group E clash at the Munich Football Arena.

A number of pundits have tagged Ukraine as a dark horse to make a deep run in the tournament.

BELGIUM vs SLOVENIA

Rejuvenated Belgium hopes to banish the memories of a dismal 2022 World Cup campaign fraught with issues on and off the pitch and extend a 15-match unbeaten run in its European Championship Group E opener against Slovakia on Monday.

The country’s golden generation was tarnished by a first-round exit in Qatar but, with several fresh faces in the team and some new energy, Belgium has been unbeaten since coach Domenico Tedesco took over in February last year.

It may be flying a little under the radar in Germany and no longer among the favourites in many people’s eyes but if it keeps cool heads in the changing room and its key players remain injury-free, then anything is possible.

Belgium has kept clean sheets in 10 of its 15 games under German-Italian coach Tedesco and has scored 33 goals themselves, with Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Jan Vertonghen the old heads among exciting young talents Jeremy Doku, Johan Bakayoko and Amadou Onana.

AUSTRIA vs FRANCE

After a shock last 16 exit from Euro 2020 and finishing runner-up as host in 2016, France can do itself a big favour with a decisive win against an in-form Austria on Monday to stamp its authority on Euro 2024 early on.

Les Bleus have won just about everything in football - several times over - but the European Championship has eluded France for more than two decades, with manager Didier Deschamps taking his second crack at becoming the first man to win the World Cup and Euros as both player and coach.

Austria will typically be no trouble for France but German manager Ralf Rangnick has led a transformation this past two years, with his side imbued with confidence having lost only once in their last 16 matches.

France’s top goalscorer Olivier Giroud at 37 is playing in his last Euros and said a strong early start in Duesseldorf on Monday could ease some of the pressure in a tournament with quality opposition at every step. Austria has won only one of its last 10 matches against France.

(with inputs from Reuters)

When and where to watch EURO 2024?

All matches of EURO 2024 will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network. The games can also be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.