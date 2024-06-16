MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Romania faces tough test against experienced and motivated Ukraine

Ukraine, making its fourth straight Euros appearance, has a talented squad with players such as Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and a fierce desire to put on a performance to give supporters facing war at home something to cheer.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 19:44 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
File Photo: Ukraine's Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrating.
File Photo: Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrating. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo: Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko celebrating. | Photo Credit: Reuters

While Romania cruised through the qualifying stages and topped their group, it faces a stern test in its return to the European Championship finals after eight years when it takes on an experienced and motivated Ukraine side on Monday.

Ukraine, making its fourth straight Euros appearance, has a talented squad with players such as Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk and a fierce desire to put on a performance to give supporters facing war at home something to cheer.

With manager Serhiy Rebrov’s side appearing in its first major tournament since Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, the former player underlined the importance of its opening Group E clash at the Munich Football Arena.

“I see a lot of kids supporting us when we play and it definitely gives our players extra motivation,” Rebrov said. “Wherever we play we feel the support of all Ukrainians for whom football is a source of positive emotion.”

Ukraine at Euro 2024: Team guide, full squad, match timings, live streaming info, preview

A number of pundits have tagged Ukraine as a dark horse to make a deep run in the tournament.

Belgium is the favourite to win the group, which also includes Slovakia, but a clutch of world-class players such as Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, Arsenal full back Oleksandr Zinchenko and La Liga’s top scorer Artem Dovbyk give Ukraine reason for optimism.

ALSO READ | England has earned the right to be Euro 2024 favourites: Kane

One area of concern for them, however, is in defence where Rebrov will be sweating on whether Everton left back Vitaliy Mykolenko can make a return to full fitness following injury.

“We’re not sure yet when he’ll be back but I know Vitaliy well,” Rebrov said. “He’s putting in the work every hour and will do his best to return as soon as possible.”

Romania coach Edward Iordanescu will likely hold steady with a relatively inexperienced squad who nevertheless reached the Euro 2024 finals with an unbeaten qualifying campaign.

Iordanescu, whose father Anghel had three spells in charge of Romania and took them to the 1994 World Cup quarterfinals, will likely lean on Tottenham defender Radu Dragusin along with captain Nicolae Stanciu and defender Andrei Burca -- both based in Saudi Arabia.

“If every player plays their part, as I know this team are capable of, I am confident we can achieve great results through our performances,” Iordanescu said.

