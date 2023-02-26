Football

When did Manchester United last win a trophy?

Manchester United lifted its last trophy in 2017, when it defeated Ajax 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League final, under then-manager Jose Mourinho.

Team Sportstar
26 February, 2023 19:26 IST
Wayne Rooney of Manchester United lifts The Europa League trophy after the UEFA Europa League Final between Ajax and Manchester United at Friends Arena on May 24, 2017, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Wayne Rooney of Manchester United lifts The Europa League trophy after the UEFA Europa League Final between Ajax and Manchester United at Friends Arena on May 24, 2017, in Stockholm, Sweden. | Photo Credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manchester United has another shot at ending its five-year trophy drought as it plays Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Devils lifted its last trophy in the 2016-17 season, when they defeated Ajax 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League final, under then-manager Jose Mourinho. Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the 18th and 24th minute, respectively, to guide United to the title. 

The Red Devils also won its last League Cup in the 2016-17 season after a 3-2 win against Southampton. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace, which included the match-winner and Jesse Lingard scored the other goal.

Manchester United trophy cabinet
Domestic
League titles [First Division/Premier League]- 20 (1907–08, 1910–11, 1951–52, 1955–56, 1956–57, 1964–65, 1966–67, 1992–93, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13)
FA Cup- 12 (1908–09, 1947–48, 1962–63, 1976–77, 1982–83, 1984–85, 1989–90, 1993–94, 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04, 2015–16)
League Cup- 5 (1991–92, 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2016–17)
FA Charity Shield/FA Community Shield- 21 (1908, 1911, 1952, 1956, 1957, 1965*, 1967*, 1977*, 1983, 1990*, 1993, 1994, 1996, 1997, 2003, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2016)
(* -denotes shared)
Continental
European Cup/UEFA Champions League- 3 (1967–68, 1998–99, 2007–08)
UEFA Europa League- 1 (2016-17)
UEFA Super Cup- 1 (1991)
European Cup Winner’s Cup- 1 (1990-91)
Global
FIFA Club World Cup- 1 (2008)
Intercontinental Cup- 1 (1999)

