Manchester United has another shot at ending its five-year trophy drought as it plays Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

When did Manchester United last win a trophy?

The Red Devils lifted its last trophy in the 2016-17 season, when they defeated Ajax 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League final, under then-manager Jose Mourinho. Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the 18th and 24th minute, respectively, to guide United to the title.

The Red Devils also won its last League Cup in the 2016-17 season after a 3-2 win against Southampton. Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace, which included the match-winner and Jesse Lingard scored the other goal.