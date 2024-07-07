MagazineBuy Print

Copa America 2023: Why is Vinicius Junior not playing in Uruguay vs Brazil quarterfinal?

The forward is sitting out the crucial tie after the Real Madrid star was handed a suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

Published : Jul 07, 2024 05:49 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior
FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior | Photo Credit: AP

Vinicius Junior is not available in the Brazil squad when it faces Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinals on Saturday at the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada, Las Vegas.

The forward is sitting out the crucial tie after the Real Madrid star was handed a suspension due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

The winger received the first yellow card in Brazil’s 4-1 win over Paraguay in the group stage, where Vinicius scored a brace.

He collected his second yellow card during the Canaries’ 1-1 draw against Colombia.

If Brazil makes it to the semifinals, Vinicius will be available for selection.

Vinicius Junior /

Brazil /

Copa America 2024 /

Uruguay

