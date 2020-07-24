Football Football Women's FA Cup given all clear to be completed next season The tournament will resume with the last eight on the weekend of September 26-27, with the semifinals to follow the same week, on September 30 and October 1. Reuters 24 July, 2020 21:51 IST The FA said tickets purchased for May's original date for the final will be refunded. - FA Reuters 24 July, 2020 21:51 IST The 2019-20 Women's FA Cup has been given the green light to complete the last three rounds, with the final to be held at Wembley on October 31, the Football Association said on Friday.The tournament was suspended at the quarterfinals stage due to the COVID-19 outbreak in March and will now resume three weeks into the 2020-21 women's domestic season.The Cup will resume with the last eight on the weekend of September 26-27, with the semi-finals to follow the same week, on September 30 and October 1.While the Women's Super League and Championship seasons were ended prematurely via the points-per-game method in May, the FA had requested special dispensation from FIFA to complete the cup competition in the 2020-21 season, which was granted.“A significant amount of work has been going on behind the scenes to ensure the Women's FA Cup can be completed and I am delighted that we have received the necessary approval for its conclusion,” Kelly Simmons, the FA's director of the women's professional game, said in a statement.With government guidelines still uncertain on the number of fans allowed inside stadiums, it has not been decided whether October's Wembley final will be open to the public.The FA said tickets purchased for May's original date for the final will be refunded. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos