World Cup qualifier: Griezmann cancels out Dzeko opener as France held to draw

France was held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw by Bosnia after playing almost half the game with 10 men in a World Cup Group D qualifier on Wednesday.

Nine weeks after its shock loss to Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020, the world champion had Antoine Griezmann to thank for a quick equaliser after Edin Dzeko had put the visitor ahead in the first half.

World Cup qualifier: Sadio Mane scores as Senegal beats Togo

Didier Deschamps's side had Jules Kounde sent off for a rough tackle early in the second half, and although it dominated possession, it had to be content with sharing the points at Strasbourg's La Meinau stadium.

"It is obviously harder with 10 men. We had some chances but it is not the result we were looking for," France coach Didier Deschamps told M6.

Haaland scores as Norway holds Netherlands to 1-1 draw

France remained unbeaten in four games and leads the group with eight points, four ahead of Ukraine, which was held to a 2-2 draw in Kazakhstan earlier on Wednesday.

The French next face Ukraine away on Saturday before hosting Finland next Tuesday, while Bosnia, which is fourth on two points from three matches, takes on Kazakhstan on Tuesday.