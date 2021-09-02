Football Football World Cup qualifier: Griezmann cancels out Dzeko opener as France held to draw Antoine Griezmann scored France's equaliser as it drew with Bosnia-Herzegovina in World Cup qualifying. Reuters STRASBOURG, France 02 September, 2021 08:07 IST Antoine Griezmann applauds afters the World Cup 2022 group D qualifying match between France and Bosnia at La Meinau stadium in Strasbourg, eastern France. - AP Reuters STRASBOURG, France 02 September, 2021 08:07 IST France was held to a disappointing 1-1 home draw by Bosnia after playing almost half the game with 10 men in a World Cup Group D qualifier on Wednesday.Nine weeks after its shock loss to Switzerland in the last 16 of Euro 2020, the world champion had Antoine Griezmann to thank for a quick equaliser after Edin Dzeko had put the visitor ahead in the first half. World Cup qualifier: Sadio Mane scores as Senegal beats Togo Didier Deschamps's side had Jules Kounde sent off for a rough tackle early in the second half, and although it dominated possession, it had to be content with sharing the points at Strasbourg's La Meinau stadium. Antoine Griezmann for France...3⃣9⃣ 9⃣6⃣#WCQ pic.twitter.com/6i7B3Kher3— European Qualifiers (@EURO2020) September 1, 2021 "It is obviously harder with 10 men. We had some chances but it is not the result we were looking for," France coach Didier Deschamps told M6. Haaland scores as Norway holds Netherlands to 1-1 draw France remained unbeaten in four games and leads the group with eight points, four ahead of Ukraine, which was held to a 2-2 draw in Kazakhstan earlier on Wednesday.The French next face Ukraine away on Saturday before hosting Finland next Tuesday, while Bosnia, which is fourth on two points from three matches, takes on Kazakhstan on Tuesday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :