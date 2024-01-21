WSL: James hat-trick gives Chelsea 3-1 win over Man United

Chelsea’s England forward Lauren James scored a superb hat-trick to secure a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and keep her side clear at the top of the Women’s Super League but it was far from plain sailing for the hosts.

James got her first goal in the fifth minute with a close-range finish and doubled the tally with a superb first-time strike midway through the first half.

The visitors pulled a goal back through Hayley Ladd two minutes before the break and dominated much of the second half, with the referee denying them two strong shouts for penalties.

That set the scene for 22-year-old James to net her third four minutes from time to leave Chelsea on 28 points, three ahead of second-placed Arsenal after 11 games.

With three other matches still to play on Sunday, Manchester United is fourth on 18 points

The WSL resumed after the winter break on Friday with Aston Villa winning 1-0 at Leicester City, while Arsenal beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday.