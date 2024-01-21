MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WSL: James hat-trick gives Chelsea 3-1 win over Man United

Chelsea’s England forward Lauren James scored a superb hat-trick to secure a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Published : Jan 21, 2024 21:04 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Chelsea’s Lauren James celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Chelsea’s Lauren James celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters
infoIcon

Chelsea’s Lauren James celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Chelsea’s England forward Lauren James scored a superb hat-trick to secure a 3-1 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and keep her side clear at the top of the Women’s Super League but it was far from plain sailing for the hosts.

James got her first goal in the fifth minute with a close-range finish and doubled the tally with a superb first-time strike midway through the first half.

READ | AFCON 2024: Injured Salah convinced African Cup of Nations success will come ‘sooner or later’

The visitors pulled a goal back through Hayley Ladd two minutes before the break and dominated much of the second half, with the referee denying them two strong shouts for penalties.

That set the scene for 22-year-old James to net her third four minutes from time to leave Chelsea on 28 points, three ahead of second-placed Arsenal after 11 games.

With three other matches still to play on Sunday, Manchester United is fourth on 18 points

The WSL resumed after the winter break on Friday with Aston Villa winning 1-0 at Leicester City, while Arsenal beat Everton 2-1 on Saturday.

Related Topics

WSL /

Chelsea /

Manchester United /

Lauren James

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Updates: Iranian derby in Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan; Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengaluru Bulls by 17 points
    Team Sportstar
  2. WSL: James hat-trick gives Chelsea 3-1 win over Man United
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 21
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram spin Tamil Nadu to innings win over Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Satwik-Chirag lose 21-15, 11-21, 19-21 in India Open final
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. WSL: James hat-trick gives Chelsea 3-1 win over Man United
    Reuters
  2. AFCON 2024: Injured Salah convinced African Cup of Nations success will come ‘sooner or later’
    AFP
  3. Clubs will have to play Indian centre-forwards to hope for the next Sunil Chhetri: India coach Igor Stimac
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Jesus Casas Garcia – the talisman from Spain inspiring Iraq to walk on water at the AFC Asian Cup
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  5. Manchester United appoints Omar Berrada as CEO
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League PKL Season 10 Live Updates: Iranian derby in Gujarat Giants vs Puneri Paltan; Tamil Thalaivas thrash Bengaluru Bulls by 17 points
    Team Sportstar
  2. WSL: James hat-trick gives Chelsea 3-1 win over Man United
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap, January 21
    Team Sportstar
  4. Ranji Trophy 2023-24: Sai Kishore, Ajith Ram spin Tamil Nadu to innings win over Railways
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Satwik-Chirag lose 21-15, 11-21, 19-21 in India Open final
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment