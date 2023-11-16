MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Carrasco scores early to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Serbia in friendlies

The Belgium vs Serbia match had been switched to the city of Leuven, with no fans allowed, after heavy rain made the field at Brussels’ King Baudouin stadium unplayable.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 10:53 IST , LEUVEN - 1 MIN READ

AP
Belgium’s midfielder Yannick Carrasco (L) and Serbia’s midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic fight for the ball during the international friendly.
Belgium’s midfielder Yannick Carrasco (L) and Serbia’s midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic fight for the ball during the international friendly. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Belgium’s midfielder Yannick Carrasco (L) and Serbia’s midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic fight for the ball during the international friendly. | Photo Credit: AFP

Yannick Carrasco scored after just 62 seconds on Wednesday as an experimental Belgium team beat Serbia 1-0 in a friendly game.

The match had been switched to the city of Leuven, with no fans allowed, after heavy rain made the field at Brussels’ King Baudouin stadium unplayable.

Carrasco captained Belgium in the absence of striker Romelu Lukaku. The midfielder made the most of poor communication between Strahinja Pavlovic and Predrag Rajkovic to score in an empty net after he recovered the ball close to the box.

ALSO READ | Granit Xhaka sets Switzerland record with 119th appearance during Israel Euro 2024 qualifiers

Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco used the match to try out things ahead of next year’s European Championship in Germany. He gave their first starts to Zeno Debast, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Olivier Deman and Arthur Vermeeren.

Belgium has already qualified for the tournament. After taking on Serbia, the Red Devils are now set to face Azerbaijan in their final qualifying game on Sunday at King Baudouin Stadium. The federation said the location for that Group F match remains the same “until further notice.”

Second behind Hungary in Group G, Serbia will qualify for the Euros if Montenegro does not beat Lithuania on Thursday. The Serbs will then face off with Bulgaria on Sunday.

Related Topics

Yannick Carrasco /

Belgium /

Serbia /

Romelu Lukaku

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: What happens if match is abandoned? Reserve Day rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carrasco scores early to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Serbia in friendlies
    AP
  3. Full list of Virat Kohli‘s 50 ODI hundreds as he breaks Sachin’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting: Reports
    AP
  5. UWCL 2023-24: Hayes’ Chelsea held to stalemate at Real as Ajax down PSG
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Carrasco scores early to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Serbia in friendlies
    AP
  2. World Cup qualifiers: No player should feel pressure to take over Neymar’s role in Brazil, says coach
    Reuters
  3. Granit Xhaka sets Switzerland record with 119th appearance during Israel Euro 2024 qualifiers
    AP
  4. AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting: Reports
    AP
  5. Messi fit for Argentina World Cup qualifiers, says Scaloni
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 semifinal: What happens if match is abandoned? Reserve Day rules explained
    Team Sportstar
  2. Carrasco scores early to give Belgium a 1-0 win over Serbia in friendlies
    AP
  3. Full list of Virat Kohli‘s 50 ODI hundreds as he breaks Sachin’s record
    Team Sportstar
  4. AC Milan fullback Florenzi under investigation in Italy for illegal betting: Reports
    AP
  5. UWCL 2023-24: Hayes’ Chelsea held to stalemate at Real as Ajax down PSG
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment