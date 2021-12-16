Youngsters need to realise they aren't kids anymore: Ashalata ahead of AFC Women's Asian Cup

With just five weeks left to go for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022, the Indian Women’s Team captain Ashalata Devi has underlined that youngsters in the team will need to own up to the team's upcoming challenges.

“In the larger scheme of things, it’s about taking responsibility. We all talk about this being a very young squad, and it’s great to have all the 19-20-year-olds. They bring great energy into the team. But at the same time, everyone needs to realise that they are not kids anymore,” explained Ashalata.

The team, which is currently training in Kochi, Kerala, has a long list of youngsters, with 13 out of 27 under the age of 25.

“They are in the senior team for a reason, being responsible off the pitch builds that mentality of doing the same on the pitch as well, and that’s the mentality that we all must have, going into the Asian Cup.”

The 28-year-old also revealed the way she was learning to keep her focus intact before the tournament.

“If one keeps herself busy with the nitty-gritties of the daily routines, and makes sure that they do everything that they need to do in the day, things fall in place eventually,” said Ashalata.

“It may be something as simple as sorting out if we have got back our correct laundry, to keeping a count of the footballs before and after training,” she stated.

Indian winger Dangmei Grace, who scored against Venezuela added that the mood in the camp is positive.

“We may have been playing against each other in the practice game, but the overall feeling is one of togetherness – we are all in this together, to take women’s football forward together,” she said.

“They all want us to do well in the Asian Cup.”