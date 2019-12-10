Football Football Bologna rules out Ibrahimovic signing amid Napoli and Milan links Walter Sabatini addressed Bologna's pursuit of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, while Napoli boss Carlo Ancelotti also discussed the 38-year-old. Sacha Pisani 10 December, 2019 10:43 IST Napoli has reportedly offered ex-Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star Zlatan Ibrahimovic an 18-month contract. - Getty Images Sacha Pisani 10 December, 2019 10:43 IST Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be joining Bologna, according to the club's director Walter Sabatini.Ibrahimovic had been linked with a return to Serie A via Bologna after leaving MLS outfit LA Galaxy at the end of his contract. But the 38-year-old striker will not be moving to Bologna amid speculation over a switch to either Napoli or former club Milan."Ibrahimovic will not be coming to Bologna. He has made other choices," Sabatini told Tuttomercatoweb.A return to Milan has been mooted for Ibrahimovic, who won the 2011 Scudetto during his two years at San Siro.Italian rival Napoli, however, has reportedly offered the ex-Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain star an 18-month contract.Asked about Ibrahimovic on the eve of Napoli's Champions League clash with Genk, head coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters on Monday: "I haven't spoken to Ibra today but I did yesterday [Sunday] evening.""He told me he is in Los Angeles at the moment," added Ancelotti. "He feels really good and weather conditions are just perfect there." Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos