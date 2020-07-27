More Sports Golf Golf 3M Open: Arjun Atwal impresses on final day, finishes tied 53rd Atwal had a solid final round on Sunday, finding 10 of the 14 fairways and 14 of the 18 greens in regulation, while not missing within 10 feet. PTI Blaine (US) 27 July, 2020 14:27 IST Arjun Atwal of India in action at the 3M Open on July 23, 2020 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. - GETTY IMAGES PTI Blaine (US) 27 July, 2020 14:27 IST India’s Arjun Atwal carded a five-under 66 on the final day to finish tied 53rd at the 3M Open golf tournament here.It was Atwal’s second start since the sport resumed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He will also tee off at next week’s Barracuda Championship. Atwal finished with a total score of seven-under 281.Michael Thompson carded 67 and coasted to a second career win at 19-under, ahead of second-placed Adam Long, who finished at 17-under. Nine players Tony Finau, Charles Howell III, Robby Shelton, Cameron Tringale, Charl Schwartzel, Max Homa, Richy Werenski, Emiliano Grillo, and Alex Noren were tied for the third spot at 16-under.READ| Paratore wins British Masters for second European Tour title After an indifferent Saturday, where he was unable to build on a good start, Atwal had a solid final round on Sunday, finding 10 of the 14 fairways and 14 of the 18 greens in regulation, while not missing within 10 feet.Starting on the 10th, Atwal had two birdies on his first nine and then added four more, including three in a row from first to third and another one on seventh, at which point he was six-under for the day. A bogey in ninth ended his day at five-under 66. Atwal also gained from a chip-in from 30 feet on par-4 third hole.Thompson birdied two of the last three holes Sunday for a 4-under 67 and a two-stroke victory, finishing his second PGA Tour win seven years after his first. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 3:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.