More Sports Golf Golf Brooks Koepka: Racism must be confronted across the world In Minneapolis for the 3M Open, Koepka condemns the death of George Floyd in police custody. Reuters 22 July, 2020 11:38 IST Brooks Koepka...“If there’s anything good, we’re starting to see change.” - AP Reuters 22 July, 2020 11:38 IST Golfer Brooks Koepka said that racism must be confronted across the globe, speaking to reporters ahead of the 3M Open, the first major sporting event in the greater Minneapolis region since the death of George Floyd in police custody.Floyd’s death in May prompted widespread protests across the country and a reckoning over racism in the United States, as more professional sporting leagues embraced protests for racial justice.“It’s pathetic what happened,” Koepka told reporters on Tuesday. “Then you watch it multiple, multiple times, it’s tough. You know, I get chills right now just even thinking about it.”ALSO READ | Faf du Plessis: All lives don't matter until black lives matterThe four-time major winner added: “If there’s anything good, we’re starting to see change.”‘Difficult time’Athletes from Major League Baseball to the English Premier League have taken a knee in support of Black Lives Matter. The NBA, which resumes its COVID-interrupted season on 30 July, will have “Black Lives Matter” printed on the game court.The PGA Tour held a moment of silence for Floyd at each round of June’s Charles Schwab Challenge, as it returned from hiatus.“Obviously this is a difficult time for everyone,” World No. 4 Dustin Johnson told reporters. “No one ever wants to see something like that happen. Hopefully we can do things to mitigate those circumstances in the future.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.