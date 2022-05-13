Aditi tied 47th on opening day at Founders Cup

Aditi Ashok had an inconsistent day as she opened her campaign with a 1-under 71, placing her tied 47th after the first round at the Cognizant Founders Cup.

Aditi began her day with a couple of early and equal number of late bogeys with five birdies in between on Thursday.

Playing at the Upper Montclair Country Club course, just off New York City, Aditi bogeyed the third and fourth to fall to 2-over, but five birdies on fifth, seventh, ninth, 12th and 15th brought her to a solid 3-under. She again faltered with a bogey on 16th and 17th hole to finish at 1-under.

Madelene Sagstrom shot a flawless 9-under 63 to take a one-stroke lead over Megan Khang after the first round. Nasa Hataoka, winner in Los Angeles in April, was third after a 65.

Bianca Pagdanganan, Amy Yang and Giulia Molinaro were tied fourth at 66, a shot ahead of the group that included Lexi Thompson and Minjee Lee. Two-time defending champion and top-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 69.

Sagstrom, second at the Women's British Open last year, birdied her first four holes, then another on seventh. She made three in a row from 12th to 14th and yet another on 16th for nine in a bogey-free round.