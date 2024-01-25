Adrian Meronk joining LIV, Tyrrell Hatton close to deal - reports

Poland’s Adrian Meronk is jumping from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf, according to reports by several news outlets on Wednesday.

Meronk, 30, played in just 14 events on the Tour before making the switch. He is a four-time winner on the DP World Tour, finishing in the top 10 in last year’s DP World Eligibility Tour Ranking to secure his PGA Tour card.

Originally set to make his season debut this week, Meronk withdrew from the Farmers Insurance Open ahead of the first round on Wednesday. Golf Channel reported that his withdrawal was not LIV-related, though, and instead was due to an illness.

Sports Illustrated’s report indicated that Meronk is set to join Cleeks GC, an LIV team captained by German Martin Kaymer. Englishman Richard Bland is also on the squad.

There have also been rumblings that England’s Tyrrell Hatton, 32, could join Spaniard Jon Rahm’s LIV team, but nothing was confirmed to Sports Illustrated.