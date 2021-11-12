More Sports Golf Golf Lahiri cards two-over 72 in Houston, in danger of missing cut India’s Anirban Lahiri lies 101st after the first round of the Houston Open and could miss the cut for the weekend. PTI 12 November, 2021 16:37 IST FILE PHOTO: Anirban Lahiri dropped shots on par-5 16th and Par-4 17th. - AP PTI 12 November, 2021 16:37 IST After a series of pars in the first 15 holes, India’s Anirban Lahiri dropped two quick shots in succession to finish at 2-over 72 in the first round of the Houston Open in Houston, U.S.Lahiri, with a 72, lies 101st and is in danger of missing out on yet another cut in the fall season. The 34-year-old, who has been struggling with consistency for the last few weeks, dropped shots on par-5 16th and Par-4 17th. He did not hole many of the putts, but was still bogey free as he hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation.There was a four-way tie at the top with Marc Leishman, Russell Henley, Talor Gooch and Luke List finishing at 5-under 65. List had three more holes to play when darkness stopped play. Rain delayed the start by two and a half hours at Memorial Park. None of the afternoon starters completed play.ALSO READ - European Tour to be rebranded as DP World TourOn the 576-yard par-5 16th, Lahiri got on to the green in 4 and two-putted for bogey, and on the 382-yard par-4 17th, he was on the green in three and he two-putted for a bogey.The 2017 champion Russell Henley seeks to become the first repeat event winner since Vijay Singh in 2005, while Gooch, seeking a fifth consecutive top-15 finish in as many starts this season, recorded seven birdies to open with a 5-under 65.Leishman opens with his lowest score in 15 rounds in Houston. If List - who holed his second shot from 180 yards for an eagle on Par-4 14th - wins, it will be his maiden PGA Tour title.Patrick Reed shot a 70 and Lee Westwood also had a 70 in his first event since the Ryder Cup. Brooks Koepka was even par with nine holes left. His younger brother, Chase, playing on a sponsor exemption, was 3-over through seven holes. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :