Lahiri slips on third day at Shriners Open

Struggling a windy day, Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri slipped down the leaderboard from Tied 30 to 54 after carding a one-over 72 at the Shriners Children's Open.

Lahiri had shot 65 and 70 on the first two days.

Adam Schenk (64-65-66) was the leader at 18 under while Matthew Wolff (64-67-65) was second at 17 under. Chad Ramey, Sam Burns, and Andrew Putnam are tied for third at 16 under.

On a day when it was windy and not very easy, Lahiri missed the few chances that came his way, but he also managed a few tough pars on Saturday.

Jon Rahm struggles in third round of Spanish Open, six shots back

He looked like getting off to a good start with a birdie on the second from 14 feet, but a miss from inside five feet and then from 13 feet meant he dropped back-to-back bogeys.

A super tee to two feet on Par-3 fifth meant he was back to par. Again he dropped a shot after getting to the green in three and missing a par from 13 feet.

He was not inside 20 feet of the flag in the next six holes but still managed pars, and on 16th he hit a nice chip from 70 feet to two feet for birdie but gave away that gain on 17th when he missed par from just inside six feet.

Shubhankar lies fifth at Open de Espana

Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma carded a sedate one-under 70 in the third round to slip two places to lie tied fifth at the ACCIONA Open de Espana.

Tata Steel PGTI MP Cup: Viraj Madappa takes title in a thrilling finish

Sharma, who shot 67-64 on the first two days, had just two birdies against one bogey in the third round to lie at 12-under.

He shared fifth place with overnight leaders Wil Besseling (72), Alexander Levy (65) and Richard Bland (64).

Sharma, who has been showing good signs over the past few weeks, is looking at his first Top-5 or better in this season and also a comfortable place in the Top-60 for Race to Dubai's World Tour Championships later in the year.

Sharma birdied seventh and 14th and dropped a shot on 11th.