Aditi, Diksha make disappointing start at LPGA tour in Scotland

Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar made a disappointing start at the 2022 AIG Women’s Open in Muirfield, Scotland. The Indians came into this tournament through their qualifiers at North Berwick earlier this week.

Aditi opened with a 2-over 73 and was at T-56, while Diksha scored a 77 and was at T-118th. The Indians will need a strong second round to keep the hopes alive of making a cut.

Japan’s Hinako Shiburo leads the chart as she fired an opening round of 65 (-60) as she had a one-shot lead over American Jessica Korda, who sits alone in second place on five-under-par.

Vasteras Open: Seher Atwal lies at T-23; Suchitra Ramesh misses cut

Indian golfer Seher Atwal shot a 74-77 to lie at T-23 while her compatriot Suchitra Ramesh shot an 84-84 to miss the cut at the Vasteras Open in Sweden.

Sweden’s Sara Ericsson fired a second round of five-under 67 to lead the chart into the final day. The 21-year-old shot a 70 in the first round and is now 7-under for 36 holes.

The Swede is also coming off a top-20 finish in Malaga a fortnight ago and continued with her good form and made birdies on the first and fifth holes.

In the second position, is New Zealand’s Hanee Song (70-68) who added another solid round to sit at six-under-par and put herself in contention in her first European start.

