More Sports Golf Golf Australian Open: Casey, Oosthuizen in contention as Jones leads While Matt Jones leads the Australian Open, Paul Casey and Louis Oosthuizen are in contention. Dejan Kalinic 06 December, 2019 16:54 IST Paul Casey fired a six-under 65 in the second round at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney to get to nine under and put himself in position for a third win of 2019. - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 06 December, 2019 16:54 IST Paul Casey surged into contention at the Australian Open as Matt Jones took a one-stroke lead at the halfway mark on Friday. Casey fired a six-under 65 in the second round at The Australian Golf Club in Sydney to get to nine under and put himself in position for a third win of 2019. The Englishman is tied for second with last year's runner-up Dimitrios Papadatos (66), the duo sitting a shot behind Jones (65). Louis Oosthuizen, the 2010 Open Championship winner, carded a five-under 66 to be in a five-man group tied for fourth at eight under. American Cameron Tringale (65), the world's top-ranked amateur Takumi Kanaya (69), Australian Shae Wools-Cobb (65) and New Zealander Denzel Ieremia (65) are also two shots behind the leader. Marc Leishman sits in a tie for 12th at six under, while defending champion Abraham Ancer is a further two shots back. However, 2009 champion Adam Scott missed the cut after failing to recover from his opening-round 75, shooting a 67 to finish even par and one stroke from making the weekend. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.