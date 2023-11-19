Bhullar strolls to Indonesian Masters for 11th Asian Tour win

Gaganjeet Bhullar shot a final-round 67 to stroll to a five-stroke victory at the Indonesian Masters on Sunday, his fifth tournament victory in the country.

The 35-year-old Bhullar finished at 24-under par 260, well clear of compatriot Karandeep Kochhar who carded a 63 to finish on 19-under par.

New Zealand’s Ben Campbell, who won the Hong Kong Open a week ago, was a stroke further back in a tie for third with Spain’s David Puig.

Bhullar’s win was set up by Saturday’s third-round of eight-under-par 63 that left him at 20-under with a commanding seven-shot for the final day at Royale Jakarta Golf Club.

Bhullar’s bid for an 11th Asian Tour victory -- the most by any player from his nation -- never looked in doubt as he led all four rounds.

He sealed the Asian Tour’s International Series finale in style with an eagle three at the 18th hole.

“Today I played pretty well actually,” said Bhullar who also had a chip-in at the 16th for a birdie three.

“I struggled a bit in the middle of the round, there was a stretch when I was trying my level best but I was not making the birdies, but the chip-in turned around everything.

“And, of course the eagle on the last was the icing on the cake.”

Bhullar had three previous wire-to-wire wins on the Asian Tour -- at the Macau Open in 2012 and 2017, and the 2013 Indonesia Open.

Andy Ogletree had already wrapped up the International Series order of merit before this week’s final event in Jakarta where he finished tied 41st on six-under par.

The American has booked his place on the LIV Golf circuit for next year as a result.

Bhullar’s win lifted him from 46th place to eighth on the final International Series order of merit.