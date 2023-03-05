Australian Jones rolls back years to win New Zealand Open

Veteran Australian Brendan Jones carded a five-under 66 to win the Asian Tour’s New Zealand Open by three shots on Sunday, completing a stunning weekend comeback after almost missing the cut.

A blistering nine-under 62 on Saturday pulled the 48-year-old to within four strokes of the lead at 13-under par, after only making the weekend right on the cut line of four-under par.

His 18-under par total of 266 left Jones three clear of compatriot John Lyras, Japan’s Tomoyo Ikemura, South Korea’s Eom Jae-woong and New Zealand’s Ben Campbell as he secured NZ$297,000 (185,000 USD) for the victory.

Local hero Campbell, playing on his home course at Millbrook Resort and Golf Club, had been runner-up to countryman Michael Hendry in 2017.

He was again in the hunt Sunday, cheered on y some vociferous home support, but stumbled with a double-bogey on the 15th and had to settle again for a runners-up berth.

Jones, a 15-time winner on the Japan Tour, said he was delighted to lodge a first triumph at a national open and a maiden title on the Australasian Tour, which co-sanctioned the tournament, in his 24-year professional career.

“I don’t know what happened, but I’ve won it, and I’ve played some pretty awesome golf, for an old guy anyway,” said Jones.

“I got a bit of help from the leaders, I noticed it wasn’t playing as easy today, and I just hit a lot of good shots through the middle of the round.

“I made a couple of clutch par saves coming in, and then I’ve hit probably two of the greatest shots I’ve ever hit, back-to-back, on the par-five (17th) and then the par-three (18th).

“It’s nice to be able to do that while I’m nervous, under pressure.”

Jones started the final round four behind overnight leader Shae Wools-Cobb, who struggled on the final day carding a 78 to finish in a tie for 26th.