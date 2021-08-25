More Sports Golf Golf LPGA Shanghai canceled over COVID-19 travel restrictions The Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament was scheduled for the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from Oct. 14-17. AP SHANGHAI, China 25 August, 2021 10:09 IST Representative Image: There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu. - REUTERS AP SHANGHAI, China 25 August, 2021 10:09 IST The LPGA Tour said in a statement on Wednesday that the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament scheduled for mid-October has been canceled due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions.The tournament was scheduled for the Qizhong Garden Golf Club from Oct. 14-17.There are two tournaments scheduled for the following weeks in Asia, the BMW Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea from Oct. 21-24, and the TOTO Japan Classic in Otsu, Japan, from Nov. 4-7.Another tournament scheduled for the week in between those two events, the Taiwan Swinging Skirts at Taipei, has already been canceled due to similar COVID-19 restrictions. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :