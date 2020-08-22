Charles Schwab Series: Bertsch wins on PGA Tour Champions

Shane Bertsch eagled the first hole of a four-man playoff on Friday to win the Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops Big Cedar Lodge in his second PGA Tour Champions start.

Bertsch hit an approach from the rough near the back edge of a bunker that took some big bounces in front of the green and rolled to 20 feet from the back pin on Buffalo Ridge’s par-5 first hole.

"This is a special one,” Bertsch said. “I’ve always had a hard time saying what my most special moment in golf is, but without a doubt, it was that putt on the first playoff hole.”

The downhill slider slowly made its way to the hole.

"It had probably 2 feet of break,” Bertsch said. “It was pretty quick and it gets even quicker past the hole. ... It took its time getting over there and getting there.”

Kenny Perry lost a one-stroke lead on the par-5 18th, making a bogey after driving left into deep rough under trees, to fall into the playoff with Bertsch, Bernhard Langer and Glen Day.

"I really had a good feeling because I just felt like everything had gone the wrong way today and something had to go right,” Bertsch said of the playoff. “And it did.”

Four strokes ahead of playing partners Perry and Langer after opening with two 64s, Bertsch closed with a 1-over 72 to match Perry (68), Langer (68) and Day (66) at 13 under. Bertsch, Perry and Langer played together, while Day was three groups ahead.

"I was pretty comfortable this morning really, but missed a little putt on the first hole for birdie and started thinking,” Bertsch said. “Miss another little one on the third hole, you start thinking. It really is hard to win that way. I hit some goofy shots and some poor putts and I just kept hanging in there.”

The 50-year-old Bertsch, a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour, won the senior qualifying tournament last year to earn a tour card. He made his delayed senior debut three weeks ago with a tie for 45th in The Ally Challenge in Michigan.

The Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National will start on Monday, with Phil Mickelson set to make his senior debut after missing the cut Friday in The Northern Trust on PGA Tour.

- Syme takes 2-shot lead at Wales Open -

Scottish golfer Connor Syme moved into a strong position to make up for last week’s near miss at Celtic Manor by taking a two-shot lead after the second round of the Wales Open, played at the same venue on the European Tour.

Syme battled wind and rain to shoot 1-under 70 while Jordan Smith, who shared the first-round lead, only managed 72.

Smith was in a tie for second place with five other players: Li Haotong (66), Liam Johnston (68), Nacho Elvira (67), Sihwan Kim (67) and Sebastian Soderberg (70).

Syme, who is at 6 under overall, held a one-shot lead after 54 holes of the Celtic Classic last weekend but had to settle for a share of third place — behind winner Sam Horsfield — following a final round of 71.