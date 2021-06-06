More Sports Golf Golf Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge: Diksha Dagar logs top-10 finish The 20-year-old Indian, who had played at the Ladies Italian Open, fired four birdies in the last eight holes on the last day. PTI Bystrice 06 June, 2021 13:23 IST Diksha Dagar will move to Scandinavian Mixed Masters next week alongside other Indians Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan. - Getty Images PTI Bystrice 06 June, 2021 13:23 IST India golfer Diksha Dagar shot a final round of two-under 70 to settle for a morale-boosting tied 9th finish at the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge.The 20-year-old Indian, who had played at the Ladies Italian Open, fired four birdies in the last eight holes on the last day. Diksha, who is on a recovery path from an ailing back, had rounds of 74-73-70 at Golf Resort Konopiste.She moves to Scandinavian Mixed Masters next week alongside other Indians Tvesa Malik and Astha Madan.Kouskova first amateur to win LET/LETAS eventAmateur Sara Kouskova became the first Czech to win on the LET Access series as she claimed the Amundi Czech Ladies Challenge. She is the first amateur to win an LET/LETAS event.Kouskova, a University of Texas student, shot 64-67-71 in the three-day battle and left second-placed Nina Pegova eight shots behind.In her first start since returning home for the summer holidays, she showed dominant form.READ | Arjun Atwal slips from T-11 to T54 in REX Hospital Open Kouskova is only the second Czech player to win on LET/LETAS, following Klara Spilkova's win in the Lalla Meryem Cup in 2017.Kouskova still has one year left of studying in the United States and plans to play the LPGA Q-School this year.Four amateurs finished in the top-10, including 15-year-old Klara Sionkova who shot three stable rounds of 73, 70 and 71 and shared third place at two-under-par with amateurs Elena Colombo and Tereza Melecka, and professional Verena Gimmy. Read more stories on Golf. For more updates, follow Sportstar on : Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.