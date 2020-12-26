Golf in 2020: Highlights of the coronavirus-hit year

Like other sporting events, golf too saw many of its tournaments getting cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Masters and US Open moved to the end of 2020 and Ryder Cup postponed to the next year.

Golf's oldest major, the Open Championship also got cancelled for the first time since 1945. But there was lot to cheer about when the sport resumed in June.

READ | Combat Sports in 2020: UFC and Pro Boxing highlights

Johnson's 2020: There was no stopping Dustin Johnson. When golf resumed after a three-month hiatus, the American won the Travelers Championship and attained the No. 1 ranking after his title wins at Northern Trust Open and FedEx Cup. He was named PGA Tour Player of the Year for a second time too. The icing on the cake came when he won the Masters with a total of 20-under-par 268. He put on the Augusta green jacket a month after testing positive for COVID-19.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods walk along the 14th fairway with their caddies during the first round of the 2020 PGA TOUR Champions PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club. - GETTY IMAGES

Like father, like son: It was a year to forget for Tiger Woods as he failed to defend the Masters title, also missed the cut for US Open and finished in a tie for the 37th place at the PGA Championship. While there was surely a memory to cherish as a proud father when he teamed up with his 11-year-old son Charlie in the two-day PNC Championship, an exhibition event in Orlando. Though Woods and his son finished seventh in the tournament, Charlie being the youngest competitor was the star attraction for his golfing skills, apart from his mannerism on the course like his father.

Top shot: Spaniard Jon Rahm played an unbelievable shot during his practice round at The Masters. He successfully skipped the ball across the water hazard and then onto the green before the ball rolled into the 16th hole of the Augusta National course. Interestingly, Rahm's effort is not the first time at the Augusta. In 2009, during a practice round, Vijay Singh too had successfully pulled off a similar shot.

Germany's Sophia Popov became her country's first female major winner when she claimed a stunning win at Royal Troon. - Getty Images

Top golfer: After winning the Race to Dubai, Englishman Lee Westwood ended 2020 as the top golfer for the third time on the European Tour.

Muscle and glory: Bryson DeChambeau made use of the lockdown by hitting the gym and packing muscle power, which helped him to clinch his maiden major title, a six-shot victory at the US Open.

Double delight: Christiaan Bezuidenhout made it successive wins on the European Tour when he claimed the South African Open title with a final round of 69. A week prior, the 26-year-old had won the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek.

Frenchman makes a mark: Antoine Rozner bagged his maiden Europen Tour title in his rookie season by winning the Golf in Dubai Championships. The 27-year-old finished with a 64 and a tournament total of 263.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri and his team won the 2020 Tata Steel Tour Championship Pro-Am event at Jamshedpur. - TWITTER

LPGA action: Sophia Popov became Germany's first female major winner, when she won the British Open after LPGA action resumed in August. Then it was all Korean domination as ANA Inspiration title went to Mirim Lee, followed by wins at KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and U.S. Women’s Open, by Kim Sei-young and Kim A Lim respectively.

Indian course: Anirban Lahiri and his team comprising of amateurs Arjun Munda, Sanjiv Paul and Rajeev Chopra won the Tata Steel Tour Championship Pro-Am event at Jamshedpur. While, Gaganjeet Bhullar claimed a hard-fought four-under-68 to win his first PGTI trophy in nine years, after carding a final total score of 24-under-264 at the TATA Steel Tour Championship.