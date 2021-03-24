Sharma, Bhullar make amends in second round of Kenya Savannah Classic

Shubhankar Sharma and Gaganjeet Bhullar made amends of their none-too-happy first round cards in the Kenya Savannah Classic by bringing in decent scores in the first nine of the second round.

Sharma, who shot 2-under 69 in the first round and T-54, was 4-under through 10 holes in the second round to get to 6-under and was T-31 with seven more holes to play.

Bhullar, who was second at Qatar Masters and then T-16 at Kenya Open, was 1-under 70 in first round to be T-67 and just outside the projected cut line. In the second round, he was 3-under through first nine. He has six more holes to play and ensure action on the weekend.

Things were however not too good for SSP Chawrasia, who shot 75 in the first round and was par through 10 in the second round.

South Africa’s Justin Harding picked up from where he left off at Karen Country Club last week as he carded a 7-under par 64 to move into a share of the first round lead.

Joost Luiten, meanwhile, drew on some fond memories of his very first Challenge Tour appearance at Karen Country Club, as he joined Harding -- along with Spain’s Alejandro Cañizares and Frenchman Clément Sordet -- at the top of the leaderboard with 64 each.

Harding continued his exploits in the second round with 66 and shared the 36-hole lead with David Drysdale (65-65).

Darren Fichardt (65-66) was third at 11-under, while Luiten was 4-under through 11 holes and was also 11-under.

Harding, 35, claimed his second European Tour title in Nairobi on Sunday, breaking the lowest winning score record at Kenya’s historic national open with a 21 under par total.

In the first round, he equalled his lowest round of last week with an opening 64 in the second of the back-to-back tournaments at the same venue.

Harding has already won back-to-back events in his career, on the Sunshine Tour in 2018.

He will be looking to become the first player to win consecutive European Tour events since Justin Rose won the WGC-HSBC Champions and Turkish Airlines Open in consecutive weeks in 2017.