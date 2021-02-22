Tiger Woods unsure about playing in 2021 Augusta Masters

With the Augusta Masters just six-plus weeks away, Tiger Woods said on Sunday that he wasn't certain he will be ready to play in the event this year.

Asked specifically about the Masters in a CBS interview, he offered "God, I hope so. But I've got to get there first. I don't have much wiggle room left. I've got only one back."

Woods, 45, said he hasn't practiced much -- "I have looked at my putter..." adding, "the plan right now is to get through tomorrow and start progressing."

"I'm feeling fine, a little stiff," Woods said. "I've got one more MRI scheduled, and then I can start doing more activities. I'm still in the gym doing rehab activities before gravitating towards more."





Woods, who underwent a fifth back surgery on Dec. 23, said that he could not commit to playing a tournament before the Masters and that even the event itself, April 8-11, remains uncertain. He originally expected to take 10-12 weeks for recovery, which would have him back by mid-March.

Woods won his fifth Masters in 2019, his 15th major title overall and has won three tour events since then, bringing his PGA Tour victory total to 82, tying Sam Snead atop the all-time list. At the 2020 Masters, he tied for 38th in what was his most recent official event.