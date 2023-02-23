Indian Open: Baisoya, Shubhankar draw from familiarity of the course

Honey Baisoya and Shubhankar Sharma drew from their familiarity with the DLF Golf and Country Club to emerge as the top two Indians after the opening day of the $2 million Hero Indian Open golf tournament here.

“I come here every day (when in India) and I am here with the DLF for the last 11-12 years,” explained Honey Baisoya the reason for his stunning first-round card of six-under 66 that kept him in the lead till late on Thursday.

About his game, Baisoya said, “I was putting it really well and I made some really good putts. For me, the highlight would be on the 16th hole where I hit my ball to the left where it hit a tree and came back about 30 yards. And I got about 40 yards to the flag, made the chip and putt.”

Shubhankar spoke about his round. “Sometimes you don’t make too many mistakes, but even good shots don’t get the result. That happened a couple of times with me on the back-nine where I made two bogeys, but I was playing well and feeling really good. I know, I can just be patient - which this course demands quite a lot - I’ll be standing with a good score at the end.

On a day when defending champion Stephen Gallacher struggled to a 77, leader Yannik Paul underplayed his dramatic four-birdie finish.

“I only walked the back-nine, I didn’t even play it before. If you’re in the fairway, you get a lot of chances. Front nine, I think off the tee it’s a bit more challenging. It’s more intimidating off the tee on the back nine, just the looks, but you actually have a little more room in some spots.”