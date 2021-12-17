Jaipur's Khushi wins maiden title at final leg of WPGT

Jaipur golfer Khushi Khanijau turned in a stunning birdie-birdie finish to win her maiden title in the 15th and final leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club here on Friday.

The 21-year-old's previous best was tied-second (alongside Tvesa Malik) and behind Amandeep Drall, in her rookie year 2018, at the Boulder Hills in Hyderabad. Khushi was also the Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Khushi became the fifth first-time winner in 2021 after Jahanvi Bakshi, who added three more wins, Seher Atwal and Lakhmehar Pardesi and amateur Avani Prashanth.

Khushi, who learnt most of her early golf at the Ram Bagh Golf Club in Jaipur, shot an even par 72 on the strength of three birdies in the last four holes, during which she also had a bogey on 16th.

Her round of 72, the best of the day, got her to a total of 229, one better than the trio of amateur Smriti Bhargava (77), Shweta Mansingh (77) and overnight leader Seher Atwal (80), all of whom were tied for second.

As Khushi played in the second last group, she finished at 229 and waited for the final group. A birdie for any of the three, Smriti, Seher and Shweta, playing together, would have sent the tournament into a play-off.

However, all three parred and stayed one behind to share the runner-up spot. While Khushi landed four birdies, three of them in the last four holes, neither Smriti Bhargav nor Seher managed to find any birdies on the final day.