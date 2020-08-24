More Sports Golf Golf James Sutherland made new Golf Australia CEO Sutherland, chief executive at Cricket Australia for 17 years until late 2018, replaces Stephen Pitt, who resigned in February after 11 years in the job. Reuters 24 August, 2020 10:38 IST Former CEO of Cricket Australia James Sutherland has been appointed as the new CEO of Golf Australia. (File Photo) - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 24 August, 2020 10:38 IST Golf Australia appointed James Sutherland as its new chief executive on Monday, looking to the long-serving former national cricket head to revive a sport long on pedigree but struggling in an increasingly competitive environment.Sutherland, chief executive at Cricket Australia for 17 years until late 2018, replaces Stephen Pitt, who resigned in February after 11 years in the job.“James has a resume that is long and distinguished and I'm delighted that golf will be able to tap into his vast knowledge and resources as we push into a new era,” Golf Australia Chairman Andrew Newbold said in a statement. READ| Johnson romps to 11 shot win at Northern Trust, tops PGA rankings “One of the things that stands out to me was when I saw the (Melbourne Cricket Ground) filled with almost 100,000 people to watch the final of the Women's T20 World Cup this year, then contemplated the switch and modernising of goals and attitudes to have achieved that objective. “He knows what excellent and elite look like, and I can't wait for him to impart his vision on the broader golf industry.”Australia has some 1,500 golf courses, including some of the finest in the world, around the nation and has produced 11 men's major winners over the years, from Peter Thomson through Greg Norman to, most recently, Jason Day.READ| Sophia Popov claims maiden major at women's British Open In the women's game, Karrie Webb won the last of her seven majors in 2006 while Hannah Green is the country's most recent major champion, winning last year's Women's PGA Championship.With the major U.S. and European Tours moving ever further afield from their heartlands and now playing almost year-round seasons, however, Golf Australia has increasingly struggled for profile and to attract big names to its marquee tournaments. “I'm genuinely excited to have the opportunity to work in golf, obviously for Golf Australia, but more importantly for the sport around the nation,” Sutherland said.“These are challenging times for us all, but I know that Andrew and his board have positioned us well to cope now and thrive later.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.