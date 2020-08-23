More Sports Golf Golf Sophia Popov wins 1st major Women’s British Open Sophia Popov became the first German female golfer to win a major title when she hit five birdies in the final round to win the British Open title. PTI Troon (Scotland) 23 August, 2020 22:58 IST Sophia Popov is ranked No. 304 and dropped off the LPGA Tour last year. - getty images PTI Troon (Scotland) 23 August, 2020 22:58 IST Sophia Popov became the first female golfer from Germany to capture a major title when she won the Women’s British Open by two strokes at Royal Troon on Sunday.Popov, who went into the final round with a three-shot lead, bounced back from bogeying the first hole by making five birdies in her 3-under 68. Jasmine Suwannapura was the runner-up after shooting 67. Romain Langasque captures first European Tour title in Wales It completed one of the most unlikely wins in the tournament’s history. Popov is ranked No. 304 and dropped off the LPGA Tour last year. She hadn’t previously won on the LPGA Tour, the second-tier Symetra Tour or on the Ladies European Tour.The winner’s check of USD 675,000 is more than six times her entire career earnings before Sunday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.