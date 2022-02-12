Lahiri misses cut at Phoenix Open, Theegala in the lead

India’s Anirban Lahiri missed the cut after carding four-over 75 in the second round of the USD 8.2 million Waste Management Phoenix Open here.

Lahiri (70-75) found himself on the wrong side of the cut line for the first time in three starts as signs of early-season rust continued to show. He registered two birdies and dropped six bogeys to exit early as the cut fell at 2-under.

Sahith Theegala continued to make his sponsor’s exemption count well as he climbed to the top of the leaderboard at the halfway stage of the tournament. He is now 12-under for 36 holes.

Theegala was 7-under through 16 holes in the first round when the first day’s play ended due to darkness but when he came back to play in the morning, he finished bogey-bogey to drop to 5-under 66. In the second round, Theegala got back to business with 7-under 64 which included eight birdies, four on each side of the course. He had one bogey on the eighth hole.

Theegala is now two shots clear of defending champion Brooks Koepka (66-66) and Olympic gold medallist Xander Schauffele (67-65).