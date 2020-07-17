More Sports Golf Golf LPGA: Both Ohio events on schedule to be played without fans The Drive On LPGA Championship and the Marathon Classic will be held without spectators in July and August, respectively. PTI Sylvania (Ohio) 17 July, 2020 10:50 IST Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said tournament organisers made the right decision not to allow fans at the Marathon Classic. - AP PTI Sylvania (Ohio) 17 July, 2020 10:50 IST The LPGA Tour will not have spectators for the opening two events in Ohio when it resumes in two weeks.Commissioner Mike Whan had said the Marathon Classic was contemplating capping attendance at 2,000 fans at Highland Meadows for the 6-9 August event. The tournament said it met with county and state health officials and decided on Thursday to play without spectators. The tournament still have two pro-ams and the amateurs will be tested for the coronavirus before they can play.The LPGA Tour last played 16 February in the Australian Women’s Open, won by Inbee Park. It is scheduled to resume on 30 July with the Drive On LPGA Championship, a one-time event hosted by Inverness Club, site of next year’s Solheim Cup.The Marathon Classic is the following week, and then the LPGA Tour goes to Scotland for two weeks.ALSO READ | Women's Indian Open golf cancelledOhio Governor Mike DeWine said tournament organisers made the right decision not to allow fans at the Marathon Classic.Muirfield Village in Columbus is staging its second straight PGA Tour event, neither with fans. The remaining Ohio tournament is the Senior Players Championship at Firestone in Akron on 13-16 August. It has not decided whether to allow fans.The Marathon Classic had planned to offer free admission to health care workers and grocery store employees, along with military, police, fire and emergency services personnel. That offer has been extended to the 2021 tournament. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.